Ctrl Alt plans 21 new jobs in Northern Ireland

The new jobs, which include engineering, product, and operations roles, will be offered as hybrid positions.

Fintech company Ctrl Alt is planning to create 21 jobs at a new office in Northern Ireland as a result of a £1.5m investment by the company.

The new Belfast office will expand the reach of Ctrl Alt, which also has offices in the Republic of Ireland, the UK and, as of September, the United Arab Emirates.

The new jobs will include engineering, product and operations roles. They will be offered as hybrid positions.

Ctrl Alt offers investors access to both traditional and token-backed investments. The company said this allows platforms and fintech businesses to diversify their investment portfolio and remain competitive. It was established in 2020 by Matt Ong, formerly of Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.

Last year, the start-up raised €2.5m to scale up its team and expand further into the alternative assets market.

Commenting on the announcement, Jordan McMullen, COO at Ctrl Alt, said: “A number of the executive team have strong links to Northern Ireland and with competitive operating costs, it is the perfect base for our latest expansion.”

McMullen added that this expansion marks a milestone in the company’s mission “to make structuring and investing in tokenised asset classes cost-effective, secure and accessible”.

Conor Murphy, the Minister for the Economy in Northern Ireland, said that Ctrl Alt’s investment in the region “underscores the North’s strength as a competitive hub for fintech innovation”.

“Ctrl Alt joins a dynamic community of fintech firms that are thriving here and contributing significantly to economic growth.”

Alan Wilson, the head of international investment at Invest NI, said that Invest NI’s teams in London and Belfast worked closely with Ctrl Alt to secure this investment, which will “create high quality jobs, and reinforce Northern Ireland’s appeal as a prime location for ambitious fintech firms seeking growth and innovation”.

Last week, Invest NI welcomed the news that cybersecurity firm Nihon will create 15 new jobs at its office in Northern Ireland as part of an investment which is also worth £1.5m.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.