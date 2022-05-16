ActionZero plans to create 50 new jobs at Kerry manufacturing site

ActionZero will manufacture its heat pump tech at the former BorgWarner facility in Tralee, and has projected sales growth of €50m over the next two years.

Climate technology company ActionZero has today (16 May) announced the establishment of a new manufacturing, research and development centre in Tralee, with plans to employ up to 50 people in “high-value” engineering and manufacturing jobs.

ActionZero will manufacture its EscoPod products at the former BorgWarner facility in Kerry. The company is projecting sales growth of €50m over the next two years and plans to invest €3m in its operations over the next three years.

The move follows the company’s significant expansion last year, in which it doubled its workforce.

It began 2021 with 10 employees and announced plans to have a total of 100 by the end of 2024 as it opened an office at Cork’s Penrose Dock last November. The company currently has teams based in Cork and Kerry, as well as sales staff around the island of Ireland.

ActionZero was formed last year following the merger of Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions and is one of a suite of green energy companies owned by entrepreneur Pearse Flynn.

The company focuses on technologies and services dedicated to decarbonising heat. Its EscoPod heat pump technology generates heat in a process that eliminates fossil fuel, and is integrated with an analytics platform that uses data to optimise efficiency.

Speaking at the official opening of the new Tralee facility, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, TD, said the announcement is a “real boost” to the local economy with key jobs and skills “in this important sector”.

“I very much welcome ActionZero’s commitment to manufacturing in Ireland and the climate change challenge which is to the fore of all our minds,” McGrath said. “I wish ActionZero every success in its continued growth.”

The company’s CEO, Denis Collins, is a former chair of regional development at IDA Ireland. He said the new facility will help continue ActionZero’s “rapid growth” and its contribution to tackling the climate crisis.

“Our decision to locate manufacturing and R&D in Tralee is a testament to the skills and talent available locally,” Collins said. “The innovation centre will be central to ActionZero development of pioneering technologies that will make a tangible, lasting impact via our unique, patented decarbonisation solutions roadmap.

“We are also very grateful for the comprehensive leadership and support from Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland that enabled ActionZero to achieve this compelling Irish regional location,” Collins added.

Last year, Collins said that ActionZero had “already closed a number of deals” with organisations across various sectors and was in “advanced negotiations” with others.

As part of recently announced agreements, it will roll out the EscoPod heat pump technology for key clients including Kepak and Bon Secours Health System, with a comined deal value of more than €20m.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.