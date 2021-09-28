Online fashion retailer ASOS to create 184 jobs at new Belfast tech hub

ASOS is currently recruiting for initial roles at the hub, which will be operational in early 2022. The remaining jobs will be filled by 2024.

Online fashion retailer ASOS has revealed plans to invest £14m in a new tech hub in Belfast, creating 184 new jobs.

The Belfast hub will be operational early next year. Recruitment has already begun for roles including engineers and data scientists, who will work as part of a wider tech team focused on the continued expansion and growth of ASOS.

There will be 52 jobs available in the new hub’s first year, with this number rising to 184 by 2024.

Commenting on the company’s decision to invest in Northern Ireland, Nick Beighton, CEO of ASOS, said: “Belfast has a wealth of tech talent and we’re excited to be establishing a permanent base in such a vibrant city.

“As a rapidly growing business at the forefront of online retailing, we’re continually investing in our technology capabilities. Our new hub will provide us with cutting-edge tech expertise to support future growth.”

Cliff Cohen, ASOS chief technology officer, added: “ASOS is a fast-growing business and constantly looking to innovate through our technology. As we continue to scale our investment in technology, we are looking to hire talent across engineering roles into our new tech hub, and help foster talent in Northern Ireland by supporting its growing reputation as a centre for tech excellence.”

Invest NI has been working with the online retailer since 2017 to secure the project. Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s CEO, said he was delighted to welcome ASOS to Northern Ireland.

“The new roles will offer a range of opportunities for software engineers and analysts, development opportunities for those in the early stages of their tech careers and will provide exciting pathways for people to join Northern Ireland’s digital workforce. We very much look forward to supporting ASOS to grow in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Invest NI has offered almost £1.2m in funding support towards the new roles and Northern Ireland’s government is funding a pre-employment training academy for the company.

The Assured Skills Academy will provide pre-employment training to the value of almost £1m over three years. Applications for the ASOS data engineering academy are open until 5.00pm on Friday 22 October 2021. Training will commence for successful applicants in January 2022. Experience is not required but applicants must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the UK.

More information and details on how to apply are available on the government’s website.

