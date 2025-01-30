Auxilion to create 30 jobs as part of €10m investment

The Irish IT company will expand its operations and sales teams in Ireland and the UK.

Irish IT services provider Auxilion has secured a multimillion-euro investment as part of a three-year growth strategy, which will see the company create 30 new jobs.

The company will use the investment to enhance its offering in the areas of process modernisation, AI, automation and data management.

The 30 new roles will be used to expand the company’s teams across Ireland and the UK. The roles will predominantly be across the operations and sales teams as well as roles that will support Auxilion’s enhanced modern workplace and AI offering.

As part of the expansion plan, CEO Philip Maguire is now the executive chair for the company, while Patrick Jordan has taken up the role of CEO.

As well as new roles, the investment will also see the company invest in its professional development and upskilling opportunities for current staff, with a particular focus on strengthening graduate and apprenticeship programmes.

Maguire said he’s looking forward to taking Auxilion to the next level. “That means focusing on what we have always done and what we’re known for – delivering an excellent customer experience and unlocking value through technology,” he said.

“It also means taking opportunities and future-proofing the business by bringing in fresh talent, expanding operations and driving growth.”

Jordan said the company enjoyed significant growth under Maguire’s leadership, but sees more potential in the market moving forward.

“We have been working hard to continue to evolve our service offerings, which underpins our ability to solve problems for clients today and address the challenges they face in the future,” he said.

Auxilion previously announced more than 100 new jobs for Ireland in 2021, following investment plans the previous year.

In 2024, the Dublin-headquartered company secured €8m in new deals following the launch of its new AI-powered platform in 2023. The new platform was designed to deliver new AI capabilities aimed to boost productivity, ensure operational continuity and support business growth for organisations.

