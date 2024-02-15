Auxilion secures €8m and launches new service management platform

The new AI-powered platform was first soft launched in July last year and aims to meet rising demand in IT management services.

Irish digital services provider Auxilion has secured €8m in new deals after launching a new platform for enhanced service management.

The funding consists of four new contracts, including several Hewlett Packard Enterprise GreenLake cloud solutions and the provision of service management support over the next three years.

Based in Dublin, Auxilion provides digital, cloud and IT services to enterprises. In September, it invested €4.6m in a new base in Sheffield as part of a larger €17m expansion into the UK.

The company says it has invested €1.5m in its new service management capabilities as part of a broader managed services continuous improvement programme (MSCIP) first soft launched in July 2023.

Auxilion said the offering addresses the rising demand to enhance user experiences, digitise processes and collate data sources.

“The nature of IT is fundamentally changing across modern organisations, and IT itself needs to profoundly change how it supports business functions and, indeed, where its perceived value lies. As opposed to IT leading with IT projects, we see the need to empower business leaders by giving them the platforms and tools to drive their own projects, with technologies supporting them,” said Auxilion CTO Donal Sullivan.

“Every business function – whether it be in operations, finance or HR – needs to understand how technology can be used to empower leadership, while aligning with and driving business performance.

“The processes, technology, people, knowledge and governance that ensure strategic initiatives are set up for success need to be underscored by cohesive service management capabilities.”

The latest platform also delivers new AI capabilities which Auxilion says will further boost productivity, ensure operational continuity and support business growth for organisations.

“With the growing prominence, or soon to be dominance, of AI, businesses will need more proactive and innovative service management capabilities,” said CEO Philip Maguire.

“Our investment in tooling and training to enhance our capabilities firmly puts us at the forefront of crossing this chasm of IT disruption, supporting customers on their transformation and innovation journeys.”

