Irish firm Auxilion hiring for new networks division

The IT consulting company announced 10 new positions amid the ‘unprecedented strains’ that remote working has placed on networks.

Auxilion, an Irish IT services company, is set to create a new division to meet demand for secure networks as businesses continue to operate remotely. The firm will invest an initial €500,000 in the project and a total of €1m over the next two years.

Recruitment for the new division is already underway. Auxilion is hiring for 10 executive roles in senior networking consulting and engineering. New recruits will be based at the company’s headquarters in Park West, Co Dublin. The team will be led by Ciaran Meehan, who was previously country manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Pointnext Services and has 20 years of experience in the tech industry.

Meehan’s team will work on Aruba technologies, which use AI to automate networks. Its ClearPass product, for example, helps companies maintain controlled and secure access to networks. He commented: “One of the reasons I jumped at the opportunity to join them is that I can see super synergies between Aruba and Auxilion’s already impressive customer base and the new realities of working.”

Responding to the new ‘hybrid workplace’

The networks industry is worth an estimated €160m in Ireland, according to Auxilion. The company’s new department is targeting revenues of €6m over the next three years through its partnership with Aruba.

It previously worked with engineering services provider Actavo to overhaul its IT infrastructure.

CEO and founder of Auxilion’s parent company IT Alliance Group, Philip Maguire, said that Covid-19 has accelerated the need for digital transformation in networking and security: “We strongly believe that the move to a new hybrid workplace will continue post-pandemic.

“This has placed unprecedented strains in terms of security and governance in relation to corporate and public sector networks.”

Paul Schmitz, group sales director at Auxilion, added: “We researched the global market for the best solution to the new network challenges created by Covid-19 and the hybrid workplace and Aruba, which operates an EMEA R&D centre in Cork, came out on top.”

