Avanade Ireland to create 200 new jobs to facilitate tech growth

Avanade has been operating in Ireland for four years and is now looking to more than double its workforce in the country.

Seattle-headquartered IT services and consulting company Avanade is planning a hiring spree in Ireland as it experiences a major uptick in demand for its services.

Avanade provides digital, cloud and advisory services to clients across the Microsoft ecosystem. The company was founded by Accenture and Microsoft as a joint venture in 2000, with Accenture holding a majority stake.

Over the past 18 months, Avanade has doubled its Irish workforce to more than 150 people. It now plans to more than double that headcount over the next year and a half, creating up to 200 new jobs.

Roles currently on offer include solutions architects, Microsoft 365 consultants and a variety of software development jobs.

Avanade, which aims to help businesses become more cost and price competitive by harnessing the potential of tech, data and AI, has had a presence in Ireland for four years. It said its Ireland division has seen a surge in demand for digital expertise, with many clients looking to invest in digital transformation projects.

Adam Kelly, who was appointed as Avanade’s country manager for Ireland last November, attributed the company’s growth here so far to the talent of its workers and its close partnership with Microsoft.

“As businesses in Ireland start to scrutinise their expenditures even more closely, turning attention internally becomes ever more important,” he said.

“Facilitating slicker modern work practices and scrutinising the efficiency and effectiveness of your existing data and infrastructure should remain a top priority for business. We’ve set out ambitious growth plans already, but the potential is easily even greater.”

Microsoft Ireland general manager Anne Sheehan said that partners such as Avanade are “essential to how Microsoft builds and delivers” its services to customers. “Our partnership with Avanade has gone from strength to strength,” she added.

For more information on the roles available, see Avanade’s website.

