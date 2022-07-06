BearingPoint to recruit 100 new staff as it grows its Irish operation

BearingPoint is expanding its consultancy business in Dublin and has announced four senior appointments in its Irish leadership team.

Management and tech consultancy BearingPoint is planning to hire more than 100 new staff in Ireland over the next 18 months.

Some of the roles on offer include business process analyst, strategy consultant, service delivery manager, software tester, software developer, data and analytics manager, enterprise architect and database administrator.

Amsterdam-based BearingPoint currently employs 260 people based out of its Dublin office. It is now embarking on a recruitment drive to build up its business in Ireland.

“Today’s announcement underlines the firm’s ongoing success and growth ambition as defined in our strategy 2025: putting people in the centre, outperforming the market every year and being in the top three in our chosen areas of expertise,” said Gillian O’Sullivan, who became country leader for BearingPoint Ireland last year.

BearingPoint also revealed the appointment of two new partners and two new directors to oversee its expansion here.

Current directors Claudia Carr and Gary Mullane are being internally promoted to become partners at the company. BearingPoint has also appointed Marie Ryan as the new director in software and Gerard Hayes as director in business consulting.

In her new role, Carr will lead BearingPoint’s people and strategy division. Her remit will include helping clients to overcome challenges faced in the modern workplace.

“I look forward to contributing to the ongoing growth of the BearingPoint Ireland practice. I truly believe the success of any organisation rests in its people. Together with my team, I will continue to support our clients in transforming their organisations and support their people to meet the challenges of the modern workplace,” she said.

Mullane will be responsible for the company’s insurance consulting services, as well as data analytics and AI. He said he hoped to lead and build up the company’s data and analytics team.

Globally, BearingPoint supports clients in more than 70 countries. It operates chiefly in three divisions: consulting, products and capital. In 2020, it revealed plans to hire 50 new people for its Dublin office.

For more information on the roles now on offer, see the company’s website.

