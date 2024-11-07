Freudenberg Medical announces 250 jobs for Leitrim

The medical device manufacturer employs more than a 1,000 people at its site in Galway and Leitrim.

Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing partner to the medical device and biopharma industry, has announced the creation of 250 jobs in Ireland.

Part of the Freudenberg Group, the medtech company made the announcement at the official opening of its newly expanded facility in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim today (November 7).

Recruitment for the new jobs is now underway, with a focus on positions in engineering, research and development, manufacturing operations and support services. Open positions can be viewed on the company’s Careers page.

Commenting on today’s announcement, CEO of Freudenberg Medical, Dr Mark Ostwald said that Ireland “has established a world-renowned reputation in the life sciences sector”, and that the country “holds strategic importance within Freudenberg Medical’s global network”.

“With a 25-year history in the country, this latest investment further enhances our world-class operations here.”

VP and general manager of Freudenberg Medical’s Leitrim facility, Barry Regan, also said that the company plans to enhance technologies at the site. “We plan to enhance technologies at our site to reinforce and sustain the reputation we have built as a global leader in our field,” Regan said.

“The official opening and announcement of 250 new jobs is a testament to the dedication of our talented teams,” he added.

Freudenberg Medical currently employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland, and it said that it expects the recruitment drive for the 250 new staff to increase staffing levels in Carrick-on-Shannon by more than a third, to 950 people, by 2026.

The US-headquartered company’s Irish operations were originally established as joint venture partnerships with the former VistaMed operations in Co Leitrim and Cambus Medical in Co Galway, which are now part of its global operations.

Back in 2020, a joint venture between Freudenberg Medical and Cambus Medical led to the creation of 40 jobs in An Spidéal, Co Galway.

And, just over a year ago, Freudenberg Medical announced the opening of its newly expanded facility in Galway along with the creation of 100 jobs.

Freudenberg Medical in Ireland is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

