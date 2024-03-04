BearingPoint to create 50 tech jobs and appoint four Irish directors

BearingPoint is hiring cloud solution architects, senior solution architects, data and analytics managers and DevOps container engineers.

Global tech consultancy firm BearingPoint is planning to increase its staff headcount by 15pc, it said today (4 March). The company, which has offices in Dublin, is aiming to create 50 new jobs in 2024.

During 2023, BearingPoint grew its Irish workforce by 30pc. The company is currently recruiting for a range of graduate positions across technology and business consulting, as well as experienced roles with a focus on software and technology.

To coincide with its latest jobs news, it announced the appointments of four new Irish-based directors to lead the business’ expansion here.

The four new execs will be tasked with leading their respective departments’ growth, with a particular focus on expanding talent and growing teams. In Ireland, BearingPoint will be looking to fill roles such as cloud solution architect, senior solution architect, data and analytics manager, and DevOps container engineer.

Karl Byrne has been appointed director and head of software development. He will manage the software development process for client projects and grow BearingPoint’s software consulting business. Byrne has more than 25 years’ of commercial experience in software engineering for consumer and enterprise markets.

Stephen Redmond will take on the role of director and head of data analytics and AI at BearingPoint. Phillip Fitzpatrick will tackle BearingPoint’s Microsoft services division; he has more than three decades of experience in his field, having led the Microsoft Technology Centre in Dublin.

Finally, Mícheál Morrissey has been appointed BearingPoint’s director for technology advisory client business development. His main focus will be on acquiring new corporate clients, strengthening existing client relationships and providing advisory services.

Gillian O’Sullivan, partner and country lead at BearingPoint Ireland described the jobs announcement and appointments news as a “proof point” of the company’s ongoing investment in Ireland. The company previously announced it was hiring for 100 new positions in Ireland in 2022.

