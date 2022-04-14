Boston Scientific to create more than 300 jobs in Galway

The company’s campus in Ballybrit will see a major expansion including a carbon-neutral manufacturing space.

Medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific has announced a €100m expansion of its operations in Galway.

The investment will see more than 300 jobs created at the company’s Ballybrit campus over the coming years.

“This expansion reflects the important contributions of our workforce here in Galway and the strength of the broader business and local community in the west region,” said James Lyons, vice-president of operations at Boston Scientific.

“In addition to the investment in our physical space, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where all employees can find opportunities to grow in their careers,” Lyons added.

Boston Scientific has been operating a facility in Galway for almost 30 years. The work conducted at the site includes advanced product design as well as R&D and manufacturing.

The company manufactures devices such as heart stents and valves, vascular balloons and oesophageal stents for patients with oesophageal cancer. More than 4m medical devices are exported from the Galway facility each year.

Recently, many Boston Scientific employees in Galway have transitioned to a hybrid work model that sees them working both remotely and in-office each week.

More than 40,000 sq ft of medical device manufacturing space will be added to the Boston Scientific campus at Ballybrit Business Park. The expansion will include a carbon-neutral manufacturing space and the company has said the expanded facilities will be powered by renewable energy.

“Boston Scientific has a workforce of more than 6,500 people across its sites in Galway, Clonmel and Cork, making it the largest life sciences employer in Ireland,” said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan.

“Today, Ireland has the highest per capita number of people employed in the European medical device industry. Boston Scientific is one of the leading global medtech companies choosing to grow in Ireland and contribute to a vibrant industry sector, which has a key role to play in tackling the world’s biggest healthcare challenges,” Shanahan added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, welcomed the investment and said that it “reflects real confidence in the quality and talent of the Irish workforce.”

Last year, Boston Scientific also announced plans to invest €30m in its Cork facility, in a move that was expected to create more than 70 new jobs.

