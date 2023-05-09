Four men at the cutting of the ribbon ceremony at Bourns new Cork office.
Jobs News
James Harrington and Al Yost, Bourns; Simon Coveney, TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment; and John Kelly, Bourns. Image: Alison Miles/OSM Photo

Electronics manufacturer Bourns expands in Cork creating 35 new jobs

19 minutes ago

Bourns is hiring across application engineering, development engineering and project management at its new electrification lab in Cork.

US-headquartered electronics manufacturer Bourns has opened a new office and electrification lab in Cork, creating 35 new jobs.

Its president and COO Al Yost said he was “extremely proud” of the team in Cork that has played a pivotal role in supporting and growing Bourns’ international customer base for more than 30 years.

“Their success has set the stage for further expansion and the need to strengthen our team. We see this new office and the creation of these new roles as a demonstration of our commitment to fully support Ireland and the surrounding region, ensuring we continue to deliver outstanding service and the highest quality advanced products to our customers,” he added.

The jobs will be created over the next 18 months, and roles will be available in application engineering, development engineering and project management.

Bourns is a multinational company that employs more than 8,000 people across 17 manufacturing centres. It manufactures and supplies automotive sensors, circuit protection tools, magnetic products, microelectronic modules, trimming and precision potentiometers, panel controls and encoders, and resistive products.

Hiring Now

In recent years, it has expanded its business to include customers that develop energy-efficient power supplies, including the EV market.

Its new electrification lab in Cork will provide testing facilities for the development of next-generation electronic components.

“The time is right to expand our team in Cork to satisfy increasing demand for our products and technical services support. We have seen that demand increase dramatically, particularly driven by the need for more efficient electronic components for electric vehicles, solar panels and more,” said John Kelly, power division president at Bourns.

“Our new electrification laboratory is a vital new resource for the testing and development of these essential components, helping manufacturers reduce charging times for EVs and other battery-based applications, thereby expanding their range.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.

Blathnaid O’Dea
By Blathnaid O’Dea

Blathnaid O’Dea joined Silicon Republic in 2021 as Careers reporter, coming from a background in the Humanities. She likes people, pranking, pictures of puffins – and apparently alliteration.

More from careers

Four men at the cutting of the ribbon ceremony at Bourns new Cork office.
Dexcom to create 1,000 jobs at €300m Galway facility
Four men at the cutting of the ribbon ceremony at Bourns new Cork office.
US software group Ministry Brands opens Galway hub and creates 50 jobs
Four men at the cutting of the ribbon ceremony at Bourns new Cork office.
How this product engineer helps develop test programs for Intel
Four men at the cutting of the ribbon ceremony at Bourns new Cork office.
Global tech consulting firm Slalom to create 50 new jobs in Ireland

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading