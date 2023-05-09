Electronics manufacturer Bourns expands in Cork creating 35 new jobs

Bourns is hiring across application engineering, development engineering and project management at its new electrification lab in Cork.

US-headquartered electronics manufacturer Bourns has opened a new office and electrification lab in Cork, creating 35 new jobs.

Its president and COO Al Yost said he was “extremely proud” of the team in Cork that has played a pivotal role in supporting and growing Bourns’ international customer base for more than 30 years.

“Their success has set the stage for further expansion and the need to strengthen our team. We see this new office and the creation of these new roles as a demonstration of our commitment to fully support Ireland and the surrounding region, ensuring we continue to deliver outstanding service and the highest quality advanced products to our customers,” he added.

The jobs will be created over the next 18 months, and roles will be available in application engineering, development engineering and project management.

Bourns is a multinational company that employs more than 8,000 people across 17 manufacturing centres. It manufactures and supplies automotive sensors, circuit protection tools, magnetic products, microelectronic modules, trimming and precision potentiometers, panel controls and encoders, and resistive products.

In recent years, it has expanded its business to include customers that develop energy-efficient power supplies, including the EV market.

Its new electrification lab in Cork will provide testing facilities for the development of next-generation electronic components.

“The time is right to expand our team in Cork to satisfy increasing demand for our products and technical services support. We have seen that demand increase dramatically, particularly driven by the need for more efficient electronic components for electric vehicles, solar panels and more,” said John Kelly, power division president at Bourns.

“Our new electrification laboratory is a vital new resource for the testing and development of these essential components, helping manufacturers reduce charging times for EVs and other battery-based applications, thereby expanding their range.”

