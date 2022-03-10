24 companies hiring engineers in Ireland right now

Many companies around Ireland are on the lookout for skilled engineers, so we rounded up some that are hiring right now.

Engineers Week is celebration of all things engineering run by Engineers Ireland every year. But it also gives us at SiliconRepublic.com a chance to hear from lots of interesting people working in the field in Ireland, like Mastercard’s Uzair Qureshi, to find out what a career in engineering is like.

According to Google’s head of engineering for Dublin, Dr Jessica McCarthy, Ireland is crying out for new engineering talent. And as Personio’s Priscila Lima explained to us, engineering is a field that’s constantly changing, so it can be an exciting sector to work in.

If you are in the market for a new job and you want to put your engineering skills to good use, look no further than this list of 24 companies around Ireland hiring engineers of all levels now.

Accenture

Multinational professional services firm Accenture is on the lookout for several engineering professionals.

Current roles available include a data engineer, a DevOps engineer, a security engineer and a manufacturing execution system (MES) engineer.

Amgen

Pharma giant Amgen recently announced plans to invest $100m into a new vial filling line and site infrastructure at its manufacturing plant in Dún Laoghaire.

The company is currently looking for a manufacturing security engineer, a process and equipment engineer, senior validation engineer and an industrial engineer.

Aon

Risk and insurance giant Aon has around 50,000 employees in 120 countries, including around 700 staff around Ireland.

The company is always looking for top tech talent and is currently searching for a data engineer manager as well as a full-stack developer.

Avanade

Tech consulting company Avanade has a number of IT specialisms, from artificial intelligence and digital transformation to cloud and business analytics.

In terms of engineering roles, the company is currently hiring for several software engineering roles including a data platform engineer, a .Net development lead, a back-end developer and a DevOps consultant.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Another pharmaceutical giant, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) currently employs hundreds of people across its Irish locations. This includes its recently constructed biologics drug-substance manufacturing facility in Dublin, as well as external manufacturing divisions in Dublin and Clare.

At the moment, the company is looking to hire an automation/MES engineer.

BT

UK telecoms company BT is looking to hire for a wide variety of engineers in Ireland right now.

Current available roles include network engineers, senior software development engineers, data engineers and service desk engineers.

Citi

Global financial player Citi has a Dublin-based innovation lab and the Irish capital is the location of its European headquarters.

The company is looking for several professionals in the engineering space right now, including a DevSecOps engineer, principle data engineer, software engineer, innovation full-stack engineer and public cloud platform engineer.

Deloitte

Professional services firm Deloitte announced a major recruitment drive in Ireland last year, with plans to fill 300 roles including tech positions in areas such as cloud, data analytics and systems engineering.

Earlier this week, we heard from cloud support engineer Niall O’Brien about his own experience. Now, the company is on the lookout for a cloud engineer, a DevOps engineer and an engineering manager.

Dun & Bradstreet

This data and analytics firm is hiring for several software engineering roles as well architect roles at its Irish base.

Earlier this week, we heard from big data principal engineer Sonali Bendre about her experience working at Dun & Bradstreet and what a typical day is like for her.

Fidelity Investments

Financial services company Fidelity Investments announced 90 new tech jobs for its Dublin and Galway locations last year, which included several engineering roles.

At the moment, the company is looking for a variety of engineering professionals including a performance quality engineer, a senior software quality engineer, a blockchain software engineer and a principal cloud AWS engineer.

Henkel

Chemical and consumer goods manufacturer Henkel operates worldwide and has three sites in Ireland, including a 3D printing hub in Tallaght and an adhesives manufacturing site in Ballyfermot.

The company is currently hiring for a variety of roles in Ireland, including a process engineer and a senior process engineer.

Huawei

Last year, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei announced plans to invest €80m into Irish R&D, creating 110 new jobs at the company.

For engineers looking for new career opportunities, Huawei is hiring for a senior Rust programming engineer, a research engineer in AIOps, a senior software engineer and an Android graphics engineer.

Intel

Chipmaker Intel is hiring engineers of all levels in Ireland, from experienced professionals to interns and graduates.

Most are based in Leixlip, but there are positions open in Cork and Shannon also. They include a senior digital verification engineer, AI algorithms engineer, product development engineer, hardware engineer/system architect and graduate AI design and validation applications engineer.

Johnson & Johnson

The US pharma, healthcare and consumer goods giant is seeking engineers all over Ireland at the moment. Across its different companies, the business has facilities in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway.

It is on the lookout for R&D engineers, a technical life cycle management engineer, senior quality engineer, lead data engineer and materials engineers.

KPMG

One of the Big Four, KPMG has offices in Cork, Galway, Dublin and Belfast.

Among the roles it is currently advertising for, several require engineering skills. These include a data engineer, data engineer associate director and process designer and engineer.

Liberty IT

The tech arm of Liberty Mutual Insurance is hiring several engineers at the moment. Among the roles on offer are senior software engineers with varying specialisms from Python to JavaScript, as well as a principle software engineer.

Liberty IT is adverting the roles as being remote with the option of locating in Dublin or Belfast.

Mastercard

US-headquartered financial services firm Mastercard has made Dublin home to its tech hub, which it opened to expand its European business.

It is hiring for more than 100 engineering positions in Dublin at the moment including BizOps engineers across all levels, software engineers across all levels, a cybersecurity engineer, data science engineer and VP of information security engineering.

MSD

Pharmaceutical company MSD is hiring people with engineering skills in several of its Irish locations.

It has sites in Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Meath and Tipperary. Among the jobs on offer are automation engineer, process engineer, maintenance and calibration engineer and senior utilities engineer.

Personio

This software company develops tools to simplify and automate HR management. It is headquartered in Munich and opened a base in Ireland in 2020. Personio CEO Hanno Renner told SiliconRepublic.com last year about the company’s big hiring plans for its Dublin office.

It is currently on the lookout for an analytics engineer, lead front-end engineer, engineering manager for integrations and back-end engineers, among others.

Red Hat

The US software company, a subsidiary of IBM, provides open-source software products to businesses. It has more than 100 offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, including Irish bases in Dublin, Waterford and Cork.

Roles it is hiring for include software engineers, a crypto software engineer and software automation engineer. Most of these positions are remote.

Siemens

The tech giant has many units around the world specialising in healthcare, automation, manufacturing, transport and more.

Headquartered in Munich, its Irish offices are in Glasnevin, Swords, Letterkenny and Shannon. Siemens employs more than 600 people in Ireland and has had a presence here since 1925.

Now it is looking to hire for roles including a commissioning engineer, senior mechanical engineer, software engineer and engineering manager.

Workhuman

HR tech company Workhuman creates software for businesses to track talent and insights with the aim of making them better places to work. It is headquartered in both Dublin and Massachusetts.

Workhuman is currently hiring in Dublin for positions including a software development engineer in test and ERP engineer, as well as engineering managers in analytics, recognition and integration.

Yahoo

Global media and technology player Yahoo is recruiting for several engineering positions at its Dublin office.

Open positions include software engineer, DevOps engineer, content analysis and knowledge engineer and Java software development engineer.

Zalando

This e-commerce platform was founded in Berlin in 2008, and works with a mix of brand names in the fashion space.

Zalando is currently seeking several software engineers for its Dublin location. Roles available include market insights engineering manager, front-end engineers, global catalogue engineering manager and customer platform engineering manager.

