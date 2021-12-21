Amgen injects $100m in Dún Laoghaire plant for new vial filling line

The construction project, expected for completion by 2024, is one of Amgen’s largest outside North America.

Amgen, one of the world’s largest biotech companies, is investing $100m in a new vial filling line and site infrastructure at its manufacturing plant in Dún Laoghaire.

The investment comes as Amgen celebrates its 10th year in Dún Laoghaire. With a 670-strong workforce, the plant specialises in formulation, aseptic drug product filling, lyophilisation, packaging and analytical testing using on-site laboratories.

Construction of the new vial line, which will create 150 construction jobs in Dún Laoghaire, has already begun and is expected to be completed and fully operational by 2024. The construction project is one of Amgen’s largest outside North America.

The $100m investment, announced today (21 December), brings total investment at the 37,000 sq m plant to $900m since its acquisition by Amgen in 2011.

“We pride ourselves on delivering for ‘every patient, every time’ and the investment we are announcing today will enable us to serve more patients here in Ireland and all over the world,” said Paul Greene, VP for regional manufacturing at Amgen.

“This investment is a testament to our commitment to our local community and our highly skilled workforce,” he added.

Amgen focuses on biotechnology for areas of high unmet medical need that can help patients suffering from serious illnesses to recover. It uses advanced genetics to better understand diseases and human biology, helping it develop new medicines.

Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen was established in 1980 and has since become one of the world’s largest independent biotech companies. It is one of 30 US companies listed on the Dow Jones and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.

Last week, the FDA approved a drug called Tezspire, developed by Amgen and AstraZeneca, that aims to treat severe asthma in those aged 12 and older.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said that the company’s latest Irish investment is a “real testament” to the 670 staff Amgen currently employs in Dún Laoghaire. “Amgen is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, and this investment underscores Ireland’s position as a leading global location for the sector,” he said.

