Aon Ireland appoints new CEO as it eyes growth in the country

Rachael Ingle will lead more than 700 Aon Ireland employees as the company looks to grow its services in the country.

Aon Ireland has appointed Rachael Ingle as its chief executive officer, a newly created position at the professional services firm which has a 100-year history in Ireland.

Ingle, a Dublin native who joined Aon Ireland in 1998, has also been appointed as head of wealth solutions for the company’s EMEA operations and as sub-region leader for the Nordic region.

Headquartered in London, Aon provides a range of risk and financial services to clients, in areas such as insurance and pension. It was created in 1982 by Irish-American entrepreneur Patrick Ryan when Ryan Insurance Group merged with the Combined Insurance Company of America.

Prior to her new appointment, Ingle was the head of Aon’s retirement and investment business in Ireland. She will now lead the company’s growth in the country and aim to ensure better business integration across its services in the region.

‘Need for better decisions’

Ingle said she was delighted to take on the new position “at a key moment for our firm and our clients”, where risks facing business leaders are increasing and the “need for better decisions has never been greater”.

“With growing impact of geopolitical risk on businesses as well as the need to address other forms of risk such as climate change and rising costs, Aon is committed to helping organisations to not only protect their business but help it to grow and thrive,” she said.

Aon has more than 700 employees in Ireland across four main service lines: commercial risk, health, wealth and human capital. It celebrated 100 years of serving clients in Ireland in June last year.

“I’m confident that our team of over 700 experts here in Ireland have the skills and expertise to deliver the most cutting-edge commercial risk, health, human capital and wealth solutions for our clients,” Ingle added.

“In better harnessing these capabilities, we can give organisations the clarity and confidence they need to navigate business volatility while also building a resilient workforce fit for the future.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.