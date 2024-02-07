Cool Planet to double its workforce, creating 150 new jobs

Cool Planet will be recruiting all across Ireland, for positions in engineering, sales, grid services, project management and more.

Cool Planet, the company founded by Irish climate tech entrepreneur Norman Crowley, is planning to create 150 new jobs over the next two years. The creation of the new roles means that Cool Planet will more than double its current workforce of 140.

In addition to the jobs announcement, the company announced the official opening of an extension of its headquarters in Wicklow. Founded in 2008, Cool Planet has been headquartered at Wicklow’s Powerscourt Estate for more than a decade.

The company specialises in decarbonisation tech for industrial-scale clients.

The roles it is hiring for will be based nationwide, with positions across sales, customer success, product development, engineering, grid services, project management, people operations and finance.

Cool Planet’s CEO, Alan Keogh, described the company’s growth as a testament to its “dedicated team” and its “unwavering commitment to decarbonisation”.

“These new roles represent not just jobs, but opportunities for individuals to make a tangible impact in the fight against climate change. This milestone reflects the company’s innovative approach and successful track record in assisting complex organisations to reach net zero faster and more efficiently.”

“We are proud to be doubling our workforce and expanding our operations in our new premises in Powerscourt House,” Keogh added. “This is not just growth for Cool Planet but a leap forward for the industry. We are excited to welcome new talents who share our vision and passion for a sustainable future.”

Cool Planet’s decarbonisation technology is used by organisations such as GE Healthcare, Louis Dreyfus Company, Hilton Food Group, Viterra, Tirlan, Zimmer Biomet and OI. It works with clients from a wide range of sectors, including commercial buildings, mining, pharmaceutical manufacturing, shipping and food production.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.