Cork fintech Global Shares to create 200 new jobs by the end of 2022

Following major growth, the Clonakilty company is hiring for 200 positions across several locations, including its soon-to-open office in Leeds.

Clonakilty-headquartered fintech Global Shares has announced 200 new jobs due to be filled before the end of next year.

The finance software provider is looking to hire senior tech workers across a range of locations, from its Clonakilty base to its soon-to-open office in Leeds, as well as its other locations in Cork city, London, Barcelona, Lisbon, Porto, New Jersey, Nashville, Tokyo, Miyazaki, Hong Kong and Beijing.

Stephen Tabb, HR director at Global Shares said the firm was keen to allow new hires the option to avail of flexible working.

“You’ll notice from the job ads that there’s a mix of locations on offer,” he said, adding that some of the roles offered workers remote working options.

The roles on offer include a principal cyber security engineer, senior software engineers, senior UI software engineers, a senior business intelligence engineer and product owners.

Global Shares will open a new office in Leeds in the coming weeks, and it is looking to fill 50 roles there immediately.

The Cork company’s hiring announcement follows a successful year of growth for the firm, which significantly increased its employee headcount during the pandemic. By the end of 2022, it hopes to have more than 700 employees.

According to Tabb: “We haven’t stopped hiring over the last 18 months – our recruitment has just been going on an upward trajectory. The business has been experiencing a high period of growth and in turn we’re scaling.”

The company is currently expecting full-year revenues of $44m. Its CEO Tim Houstoun told the Irish Times that Global Shares was surpassing its targets.

“We’re ahead of where we expected to be,” he said, adding that the firm was growing at a rate four times greater than their nearest competitors, Morgan Stanley’s Solium.

Founded in 2005, Global Shares counts Saudi Aramco, L’Oréal, Krispy Kreme, Bosch, Bose and Cargill among its customers. Houstoun is aiming to make Global Shares west Cork’s first tech unicorn.

He hopes to float the company in 2024 once it reaches a valuation of more than $1bn. He estimates that revenues would need to be in or around $125m for it to hit its target, which he said is achievable.

The company is also expected to undergo another funding round next year ahead of its IPO plans.

As well as the tech roles being advertised, Global Shares is also looking for a senior in-house legal counsel, a tax analyst, equity plan managers, customer support reps, tax analysts and sales, marketing and customer success team members. All roles are being advertised on the company’s website.

