Irish SaaS company eDesk to hire 150 new staff to support growth

Most of the 150 jobs will be based in Ireland, with some being based on the east coast of the US. eDesk offers hybrid and remote working options.

Dublin-based e-commerce software-as-a-service company eDesk is planning to create approximately 150 new jobs over the next 18 months.

Roles will be tech and product focused, with the company recruiting across its product, sales, marketing, customer success and customer support divisions. eDesk is also making a number of executive-level hires, including its new CEO Dermot O’Connor.

The company’s hiring announcement comes as it aims to accelerate its growth into the US and EMEA markets. The new roles will mostly be based in Ireland at the company’s Dublin headquarters, as well as Skibbereen and Derry.

Some jobs will be based on the east coast of the US. eDesk aims to bring its total staff headcount to 250.

The company operates a hybrid workplace model, offering remote working as well as office space for the current 97 employees at its headquarters in Dublin and other offices in Derry and Skibbereen and the UK.

Founded in 2012 as xSellco, eDesk rebranded under its current name in 2021. It provides support software to all online retailers regardless of where they sell online. Its customers include Superdry, Pitstop Auto and Right Deals UK. Amazon, eBay and Shopify are some of the key marketplace partners of the eDesk product.

New CEO, O’Connor said “e-commerce is so hot right now and eDesk as a product has seen significant growth in recent years, so we are delighted today to announce the growth of our team over the coming months with these new open roles.”

“These new hires will continue to support our growth by creating new updates and top tier products to ensure that our customers truly support each individual customer across all of their sales channels, allowing them to more effectively grow their own businesses.”

O’Connor previously co-founded personalisation and customer data company, Boxever, which was acquired in March 2021 by US customer experience provider Sitecore.

As well as O’Connor, eDesk has made a number of other senior hires, including Ross Keating, VP of sales; Courtney Graham, VP of customer success; and Mats Forsgren, VP of operations.

Ray Nolan, Founder of eDesk said he was “so proud” of the team for getting eDesk to the point where it can create 150 new jobs. He also added that he had “every faith” in O’Connor and the rest of the team to continue its growth trajectory.

