Ergo expands into Northern Ireland with 40 new jobs

IT solutions provider Ergo is expanding into Northern Ireland and expects to create 40 jobs over a three-year period.

As part of the expansion, Ergo, which opened a new office in Belfast, is seeking to leverage local talent to enhance its digital practice and managed services proposition, which incorporates cloud and infrastructure, data and artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity for its clients.

According to the company, its expansion into Northern Ireland capitalises on its “rapidly growing” data and AI practice, while the company has a particular focus on the public sector, as well as businesses operating in financial and pharmaceutical sectors.

Ergo’s Northern Irish team is led by John Molloy, who was appointed the general manager for Ergo Northern Ireland earlier this year.

Ergo’s expansion into Northern Ireland is supported by Invest NI, Northern Ireland’s regional economic development agency, which the company said provided “invaluable” expertise and local knowledge.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ergo is the largest privately-owned IT services company in Ireland with offices in Cork and Limerick as well as international offices in the UK, US, Romania, Colombia and New Zealand.

“The software and cyber sector is one of the North’s most innovative, productive and export-orientated sectors,” said the Northern Ireland minister for economy Conor Murphy.

“Ergo’s investment recognises the benefits of establishing operations in the North – it capitalises on our high-quality IT skills base and world-class IT graduates.

“Investment’s like Ergo’s will help to grow the sector by creating high-quality jobs that support economic growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paul McCann, Ergo’s CEO said: “Our presence in Northern Ireland means we will now be ideally situated between two key markets across Ireland and the UK, allowing us to serve even more customers as we continue to expand our footprint globally.

“The presence of a highly skilled workforce and the strong tech and business environment in Northern Ireland made it a very easy decision to invest in the region,” he continued.

“Northern Ireland is a very attractive location for inward investment, start-ups, spin-outs and scale-ups”.

In 2023, tech consultancy company Konversational landed a €3m tech deal with Ergo which will enable Ergo to integrate AI into its cloud-based IT services platform to give new services to clients, such as 24/7 virtual IT assistance.

Earlier this year, Invest NI launched a new £16.3m AI collaboration centre based at Ulster University to help businesses in the North adopt AI.

