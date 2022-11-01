EY Ireland is expanding across the island with 900 new jobs

The expansion comes as EY prepares to split into two separate businesses.

EY has reported record revenues of €536m on the island of Ireland. It is also planning a major expansion with 900 new jobs.

The company has created 550 roles for experienced hires and 350 graduate jobs across seven offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. This will bring EY Ireland’s headcount to more than 5,000 people.

The company said in the announcement that it intends to take on experienced hires “as soon as possible”, while most of the graduate roles have already been filled with new recruits currently onboarding.

Roles are available across all core services at EY, including new growth areas such as technology consulting, digital and emerging technology, data analytics, cybersecurity, strategy and transformation, change management, and modelling.

“Our plan to increase our current headcount on the island of Ireland from 4,200 to 5,100 people is hugely exciting for us,” said Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner at EY Ireland.

“Strong client demand for our services gives us confidence to continue with our ambitious growth plans.”

O’Keeffe added that EY is seeking out the “brightest and most diverse” hires at a time of great momentum at the company. “We recognise the important role we play in supporting the development of Ireland’s future business leaders and so we have a laser focus on ensuring our people have access to world-class training and mentoring throughout their career at EY.”

This Irish expansion comes as EY prepares to split into two organisations. Partners voted last month to create a global network of multidisciplinary member firms committed to assurance, tax and advisory services, and a separate corporate business for consulting, strategy and transactions, the majority of tax, and managed services.

“The strategic rationale for our separation into two leading multidisciplinary businesses is compelling,” said O’Keeffe. “We are committed to being at the cutting edge of innovation and transformation and it’s important that we continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment in which we operate.”

The proposed split will be voted on by EY partners in the Republic of Ireland early next year.

O’Keeffe said that the change will not only better serve clients, but also ensure “unrivalled career opportunities” for the EY team.

