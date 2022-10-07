Lisburn manufacturer creates new jobs as it eyes growth in offshore wind

Casc is expanding and developing its team as it has a ‘strong pipeline of projects’ in the offshore wind space.

Lisburn-based manufacturing company Casc is investing £1.7m in its operations, which will involve the creation of 26 new jobs as well as skills development initiatives for its existing team.

Casc provides project management and professional labour services for the renewables sector. It also provides metal fabrication to the engineering, construction and utilities industries.

There will be jobs for machine operators, site technicians, project managers and electricians, as well as support staff across finance, design and logistics.

Casc’s investment and expansion plans are being supported by Invest NI.

According to Grainne McVeigh, director of advanced manufacturing and engineering at Invest NI, a focus on diversifying skillsets within the engineering and construction sectors is necessary to reflect the importance of low-carbon and renewable energy.

She added that Invest NI has worked with Casc to help it develop “an innovative approach to the energy sector so that it can secure new business globally”.

“The investment is an important part of its overall business strategy, and we are pleased to support the next stage of its growth. By expanding and upskilling the team, it is investing in its people and in the future of the company.”

Karl Crockard, managing director of Casc, said the business has recently invested in new machinery to enhance its manufacturing capability and increase efficiencies.

“With this in place, we’ve been able to develop a strong pipeline of projects specifically in the renewable offshore wind sector, but did not have the capacity to deliver these,” he added.

“We reached out to Invest Northern Ireland to see how it could support us to scale our business and maximise the benefits of our new machinery. By investing specifically in our people, through training and job creation, we will be able to increase our long-term growth in the offshore wind sector.

“This will ensure we have a team of highly skilled professionals who will enable us to remain competitive in global markets through sales wins and effective machine operation, providing quality products consistently. This will be key to completing these sales and unlocking our future international growth.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.