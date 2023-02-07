FinTru to create 300 new jobs in Northern Ireland

The regtech company announced the jobs as part of plans to invest more than £20m in the region by 2027.

Belfast-headquartered regtech company FinTru has announced it will create 300 new jobs in Derry as part of a significant investment.

Founded in 2013, FintTru helps global investment banks and other financial institutions with regulatory resourcing services. It specialises in the areas of compliance, legal risk and controls, and operations.

The company plans to invest more than £20m in the new jobs as well as the skills of its staff in Northern Ireland by 2027.

The regtech company announced its Derry operations in 2018. The latest jobs are supported by Invest Northern Ireland and follow FinTru’s Letterkenny expansion of 300 jobs in July 2022.

The company’s founder and CEO, Darragh McCarthy, said the latest expansion is a “significant step” that will see FinTru grow to more than 1,500 employees in Northern Ireland.

“Following the announcement of our Letterkenny site last year, our newest investment is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to develop and champion the North West region and our staff who have helped us to grow here,” he said.

The investment will offer job opportunities will range from graduate roles to more senior experienced positions.

Invest NI interim CEO Mel Chittock said the investment was a vote of confidence in the North West region.

“Job creation is only one part of the equation to build a productive, knowledge based, export driven economy; skills development is another. This investment delivers on both: 300 new jobs and a skills development package, which will see the company invest in its greatest asset, its staff,” said Chittock.

“We have had a long partnership with FinTru, since we first supported them to invest in Northern Ireland in 2014. We are pleased to be able to support this latest investment.”

