GDG to establish engineering hub in Dublin and create 500 jobs

Over the next five years, offshore wind consultancy GDG will be hiring for roles ranging from engineering analysis and numerical modelling to offshore design.

Gavin and Doherty Geosolutions (GDG), the offshore wind energy consultancy firm based in Dublin, has today (31 May) announced plans to create up to 500 new jobs over the next five years to support the establishment of an engineering hub to serve growing global demand.

While based in Ireland, GDG has customers in Europe, North America and Asia. With the latest announcement, the company aims to establish itself as Ireland’s leading offshore wind consultancy and expand its customer base in foreign markets.

The new GDG jobs will range from roles in engineering analysis and numerical modelling to offshore design. The company will be hiring at all levels, including senior executives and graduates.

Founded by Paul Doherty in 2011, GDG was acquired by the UK-based Venterra Group two years ago. Headquartered in Dublin, the fast-growing company has offices in Cork and Belfast, from where it services offshore wind projects worldwide.

“Today’s announcement further builds on GDG’s successful track record of assembling an industry and world-leading team of experts to meet the growing demand for offshore wind energy,” said Doherty at the announcement at Engineers Ireland in Dublin’s Ballsbridge.

“Our ambitions extend beyond Europe to the US and Asian markets as we strive to become the global leader in the offshore wind industry.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said that the project supports Government plans to make Ireland carbon neutral by 2050 and increasing the proportion of electricity generated from renewable sources from 30pc to 80pc by 2030.

“Wind energy provides an emissions free, clean and renewable energy source and initiatives like this that create employment and advance our decarbonisation goals are fully supported,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Government announced that it is planning to develop a national strategy around how Ireland can maximise the economic opportunities presented by offshore wind and meet its renewable energy targets.

Currently, Ireland’s offshore wind energy programme has a target to deliver 7GW of offshore wind energy by the end of the decade. This is set to rise more than fivefold to 37GW by 2050.

“It is a year since Minister Ryan announced details of the establishment of a number of cross-government/agency delivery taskforces, to accelerate and drive delivery in key programme areas including offshore wind,” Doherty said at the time of the Government announcement.

“Up until now, the levels of real and genuine industry engagement are up for debate.”

