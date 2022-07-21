33 research roles on offer with iCRAG’s new geoscience PhD programme

iCRAG is recruiting early-stage researchers around the country for its geoscience for sustainability PhD programme.

iCRAG, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for applied geosciences, will be recruiting for 33 new PhD positions as part of its geoscience for sustainability PhD programme.

The research positions will be based in University College Dublin, NUI Galway, University College Cork, Trinity College Dublin and Maynooth University.

All PhD positions will be advertised during July and August. Successful candidates will start their programmes no later than 1 January 2023.

The new programme is part of iCRAG’s strategy to create a talent pipeline of early-career researchers across multiple fields of sustainability and geoscience research – such as climate science, soil science, energy transition, marine science, sustainable infrastructure, environmental science and social science.

iCRAG director Prof Murray Hitzman said the new programme is “strategically central to iCRAG’s goal of creating solutions for a sustainable society”.

“The 33 PhD researchers will join our large team of multidisciplinary researchers working at the cutting edge of geoscience research.”

iCRAG deputy director and head of the environmental geosciences PhD programme, Dr Jean O’Dwyer, added that the 33 researchers would “tackle some of society’s and the planet’s greatest issues”. She said the programme represents “an exciting opportunity” for early-career researchers to join a rapidly evolving field.

In February of last year, iCRAG received a funding boost of €28.2m as part of the Government’s investment in five Science Foundation Ireland centres across the country. The total investment across all five centres came to €193m.

Hosted by University College Dublin, researchers at iCRAG are looking to form the “bedrock of our green future” and find out how we continue to extract what we need from the Earth without destroying it.

More information about the PhD positions at iCRAG can be found on its website.

