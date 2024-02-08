Greenvolt and Enerpower to create 100 jobs in renewables

Greenvolt Group purchased a majority stake in Enerpower last year and this plan is part of the business’ European renewables expansion strategy.

Two renewable energy companies are teaming up to create new jobs in Ireland. One of the companies is Enerpower, which is headquartered in Co Waterford. The other company is the much larger, Lisbon-headquartered multinational Greenvolt Group.

Greenvolt Group and Enerpower will work together on a joint commitment to install up to 500MW of renewable energy over the next five years and create 100 new jobs. The strategy will encompass both the Irish and wider European markets.

Some of the positions Enerpower is currently advertising for on its website include commissioning engineer, graduate engineer, project engineer and project manager.

The plan, which was announced today (8 February) strengthens the relationship between the Irish company and its Portuguese counterpart, which purchased a 51pc stake in the Waterford-based company last year.

Owen Power, CEO of Enerpower, said the continuation of the partnership between the two businesses “unleashes a host of new opportunities”.

“As a company we are dedicated to helping businesses across Ireland reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards the Irish Government’s goal of increasing the proportion of energy obtained from renewable sources to 80pc by 2030,” he said.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward for the sustainable energy sector. Our collaboration with Greenvolt Group will also drive innovation and speed up the transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape.”

Greenvolt Group’s CEO João Manso Neto explained that today’s new strategy plans to target the UK market as well as the continental Europe and Irish markets.

“Today marks the next step in our bold expansion plans and Ireland is a key energy market that will enable us to achieve this,” he said. “Enerpower has an ambition that matches our own, with already internationally renowned clients, and now [we] have a strengthened capacity to take advantage of the numerous opportunities in Ireland and in the UK.”

