Hanley Energy to hire 150 new staff as it opens US HQ

Hanley Energy is growing its Irish workforce by 50 and has vacancies for electricians in Meath, Cavan, Louth and Monaghan.

Meath-based energy company Hanley Energy is growing its teams in Ireland and overseas, after opening a $12m office in US.

The new office at ‘Data Centre Alley’ in Virginia will serve as the company’s US headquarters as it works to expand its operations globally. Hanley Energy plans to hire 100 new jobs in the US and 50 jobs in Ireland to support this expansion.

Hanley Energy did not specify the types of jobs it will be offering as part of its expansion. But the company’s Careers page shows multiple vacancies across its office in Meath, Cavan, Louth and Monaghan. The company is looking for qualified electricians and electrical apprentices from first year to fourth year at these locations.

Hanley Energy specialises in the design, build and commission of turnkey systems, covering areas such as energy management and critical power for data centres.

The company said its new US office is a state-of-the-art 40,000 sq ft facility and will boost its global network. Hanley Energy employs 800 people across six countries and exports its services to 32 global markets.

The announcement was made today (14 March) in Washington DC as part of the Enterprise Ireland St Patrick’s Day programme of business events.

Hanley Energy CEO Clive Gilmore said the opening of this US headquarters is a “milestone” in the company’s global operations.

“It also lays the foundation for future expansion as we deliver energy and power management solutions to our partners Amazon Web Services and other multinational technology providers in the US and across the world,” Gilmore said.

“Since our foundation, Enterprise Ireland has supported us in our growth and has been instrumental in helping us establish a foothold in North America.”

The announcement follows a recruitment drive Hanley Energy launched in 2022 to expand its workforce by 225, after it shared plans to build a manufacturing facility in Monaghan and expand its site in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.