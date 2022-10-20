Derry engineering company’s £2.2m expansion to create 39 jobs

The new hires will help Hutchinson Engineering continue its development ‘of a world-class industry 4.0 manufacturing environment’.

Derry-based Hutchinson Engineering is investing £2.2m to grow its team and expand its business into international markets.

The company specialises in sub-contract engineering and metal fabrication for a range of sectors including transport, materials handling, agriculture, medical and construction.

It is creating 39 new jobs as part of its investment, with nine of these positions already filled.

Recruitment is underway for the remaining roles, which include opportunities in sales, production, fabrication and welding at all levels. Hutchinson is also taking on apprentices as part of the hiring plan.

“Our new expanded team will play a large part in driving our innovation so that we can continue our development of a world-class industry 4.0 manufacturing environment,” said Mark Hutchinson, CEO of Hutchinson Engineering.

The company’s expansion is being supported by Invest NI. The organisation previously helped Hutchinson Engineering purchase new equipment as part of its growth plans.

“We purchased cutting-edge technology such as flatbed fibre lasers with support from Invest Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 Productive Investment Capital Grant,” said Hutchinson.

“We’re already seeing significant time and energy savings, creating a more sustainable working model. With this in place, we’re now in the position to further expand our operations across the coach building, agriculture and recycling sectors.”

He added that the company’s growth plans to date have focused on investing in new technologies to drive its business forward through innovation.

“Creating 39 jobs to increase our capacity will ensure that we can maximise opportunities in the marketplace, such as in [the] Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, and can take full advantage of the efficiencies of our new technologies.”

Hutchinson leads the business along with his brother Richard. Their father Creighton Hutchinson established the business in 1971.

More information on working at Hutchinson Engineering can be found on its website.

