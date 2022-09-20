Galway medtech ICS Medical to create 100 jobs at new facility

ICS Medical said it is planning to build more space on to its new building next year for additional manufacturing and cleanroom facilities.

Galway medical devices company ICS Medical is to create 100 new jobs in the region. The hiring news comes as ICS Medical officially opened its new manufacturing and R&D facility in Galway.

The company moved into its new facility in May 2022. The move doubled its capacity to serve a growing international base of customers. ICS Medical specialises in catheter design and manufacturing.

It works with international medical device companies on the design, development and commercialisation of catheters, access sheaths, balloon catheters, valve delivery systems and stent delivery systems.

It is supported by Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start Up programme. The business has enjoyed significant growth throughout 2022, having only established three years ago.

ICS Medical has already begun recruiting for new staff to work in engineering, R&D and manufacturing. The new recruits will join the company’s existing staff of more than 70 people.

It has also today (20 September) announced that it is planning to add 10,000 sq ft in space on to its new building. This investment will support the company’s continued growth, it hopes.

The extension on the new building is planned for 2023. It will add manufacturing and cleanroom space to the existing operations. As part of ICS Medical’s continued expansion, a new customer innovation centre will open to provide specialist support for the development of minimally invasive catheters. The catheters will be used to make certain surgeries safer and more tolerable. As well as this, ICS Medical plans to add new technologies to support its catheter capabilities.

“Our aim is to become the first-choice provider of contract design, development and manufacturing services for innovative start-up medical device companies throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US” said Seamus Fahey, CEO and founder of ICS Medical Devices.

“Today’s official opening of our new facility marks a significant milestone in achieving that vision. We now plan to accelerate our growth momentum by significantly expanding our team, capacity, and capability. We look forward to serving new and existing customers and welcoming new team members to our world-class facility.”

