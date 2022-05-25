ICS Medical Devices plans major expansion with new Galway facility

Established three years ago, ICS Medical Devices hopes its expansion will help it reach more customers with its catheter design and manufacturing services.

Galway-based ICS Medical Devices has revealed a major expansion plan, with the opening of a new facility that will boost its manufacturing capacity and its workforce.

ICS Medical Devices is a catheter design and manufacturing services provider, based in Ireland’s west coast medtech hub.

The company is moving into a new 16,000 sq ft manufacturing facility. This will more than double its current footprint to enable its continued growth.

New job opportunities will also be created with this expansion. The company is currently advertising several roles on its website, looking for a manufacturing technician, senior design engineer, process development engineer and quality engineer.

“We are delighted to be making this announcement today, particularly for our customers and staff,” said Seamus Fahey, CEO of ICS Medical Devices.

In the three years since the company was established, it has “rapidly grown” to a team of more than 60 people, he added.

ICS Medical Devices works with other start-up medical device companies to develop niche and breakthrough catheter technologies for minimally invasive medicine. It now has an extensive customer base across Ireland, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US.

Fahey said he hopes the expansion will enable the company to extend its capacity and services to serve “a growing international customer base”.

With the new facility, ICS Medical Devices is adding extensive general manufacturing space and cleanroom capacity. It also plans to add new technologies supporting its catheter capabilities and it is building a customer innovation centre.

The company is aiming to formally open its new facility in the autumn.

“Our commitment to serving those customers over the last three years, deepening relationships and delivering impactful results has created enormous opportunities for ICS Medical Devices across the global medtech industry,” Fahey added.

“This success has been delivered by an incredible team of talented, experienced and results-driven engineers. Combining our customer-first focus with the skills of our team has yielded the growth opportunities that led to this expansion announcement.”

