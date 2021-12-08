Infosys BPM to create 250 jobs at new Waterford hub

The business services company is growing its Waterford base with new roles in technical support, customer service and more.

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of IT consulting giant Infosys, is expanding its Irish presence.

The company plans to create 250 jobs at a new delivery centre in Waterford. It said this will include roles across customer and technical support, as well as “subject matter experts” in finance, HR, planning and capacity management.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, described the jobs as a “great boost for the south-east”.

India-headquartered Infosys BPM first set up operations in Ireland with a Dublin base in 2014, before expanding with offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel and Craigavon.

It provides business and tech services to companies across the telecoms, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech and fintech sectors. This includes customer service and billing, mobile technical support and engineer appointments.

The new centre in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises, and Infosys BPM said employees would be working “at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space”.

“The launch of the new centre is a testament to our continued focus on the workplace of the future, grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills,” said Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and managing director of Infosys BPM.

“This investment in Ireland builds on our longstanding commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment.”

The company’s expansion is supported by IDA Ireland. Martin Shanahan, CEO of the State agency, said Infosys BPM is already one of the biggest employers in the south-east of the country.

“Infosys’ continued investment in their site in Waterford, as well as their other sites in Wexford and Clonmel, represents a strong endorsement of the talent available in the south-east region – particularly in the IT sector,” Shanahan added.

“It should serve also as an example for other large international IT companies looking to expand into Europe that Ireland remains a premier location for doing so.”

