A line of several people working alongside each other at computers.
Jobs News
Image: © DisobeyArt/Stock.adobe.com

Infosys BPM to create 250 jobs at new Waterford hub

8 hours ago

The business services company is growing its Waterford base with new roles in technical support, customer service and more.

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of IT consulting giant Infosys, is expanding its Irish presence.

The company plans to create 250 jobs at a new delivery centre in Waterford. It said this will include roles across customer and technical support, as well as “subject matter experts” in finance, HR, planning and capacity management.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, described the jobs as a “great boost for the south-east”.

Looking for jobs in tech or science? Click here to see who's hiring right now.

India-headquartered Infosys BPM first set up operations in Ireland with a Dublin base in 2014, before expanding with offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel and Craigavon.

It provides business and tech services to companies across the telecoms, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech and fintech sectors. This includes customer service and billing, mobile technical support and engineer appointments.

Hiring Now

The new centre in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises, and Infosys BPM said employees would be working “at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space”.

“The launch of the new centre is a testament to our continued focus on the workplace of the future, grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills,” said Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and managing director of Infosys BPM.

“This investment in Ireland builds on our longstanding commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment.”

The company’s expansion is supported by IDA Ireland. Martin Shanahan, CEO of the State agency, said Infosys BPM is already one of the biggest employers in the south-east of the country.

“Infosys’ continued investment in their site in Waterford, as well as their other sites in Wexford and Clonmel, represents a strong endorsement of the talent available in the south-east region – particularly in the IT sector,” Shanahan added.

“It should serve also as an example for other large international IT companies looking to expand into Europe that Ireland remains a premier location for doing so.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.

Sarah Harford
By Sarah Harford

Sarah Harford joined Silicon Republic as sub-editor in July 2019, coming from a background in business and tech journalism. When she’s not stressing out about spelling and grammar, she’s usually listening to Abba and arguing about the best way to make tea.

More from careers

A line of several people working alongside each other at computers.
Irish analytics company NewsWhip to double its engineering team
A line of several people working alongside each other at computers.
BD hiring for 50 more jobs at new medtech facility in Drogheda
A line of several people working alongside each other at computers.
Dublin-based &Open to create 100 new jobs by end of 2022
A line of several people working alongside each other at computers.
US software company ClickUp to hire 200 at new Dublin HQ

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading