Instil to double workforce of new cybersecurity department

Over the next 18 months, Instil will gradually increase the cybersecurity arm of its operations to meet demands.

Belfast-based product development company Instil has announced plans to double the number of employees in its cybersecurity department, in response to the growing demand for digital safety expertise. This comes nearly two months after its acquisition of cybersecurity consultancy firm Vertical Structure for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of the Northern Ireland-based cybersecurity company has enabled Instil to offer security-based services to a wider range of consumers and to scale and grow the business. Currently, 16 people are employed within the cybersecurity arm, with plans to double this number over the next year and a half.

While it is unknown what kind of roles will be made available, the company has stated it is looking for professionals with cybersecurity expertise in order to expand its offering of digital services.

Instil founder and CEO Tara Simpson welcomed the news, stating it was exciting to see the acquisition of Vertical Structure meet expectations and that the next couple of months would see the expansion of Instil’s cybersecurity capabilities.

“The acquisition has provided our existing clients with additional cyber expertise while Vertical Structure’s clients have been able to benefit from our broad product development and cloud engineering offering.

“In addition, it has given us a powerful combined offering to approach new clients and grow the business as a whole. Having brought two cultures together, it is clear we have created a potent force which will find favour with organisations across the world.”

Simon Whittaker, the head of cyber at Instil and the founder of Vertical Structure, said: “There has been a lot of hard work from both teams on integrating technology and other areas in the last few weeks and it is really starting to bear fruit with both companies able to benefit by adopting the best-of-breed approach.

“We have already been able to start recruiting and building up our team further and look forward to continuing to do that over the next few months.”

