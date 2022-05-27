Photograph of three men and one woman standing together smiling for the camera, all wearing business outfits. They are Stephen McLoughlin, Paul James-Martin, Madeline Rogers and Chris Reid.
From left: IDA Ireland project executive in emerging business Stephen McLoughlin, Integrity managing director Paul James-Martin, Integrity CSV principal consultant Madeline Rogers and Integrity CEO Chris Reid. Image: John D Kelly Photography

IT consultancy firm Integrity hiring as it opens European HQ in Tipperary

1 hour ago

Integrity is recruiting in the areas of IT project management, service management and quality and compliance as it expands in Ireland.

Integrity, a global IT consultancy firm for the life sciences industry, has today (27 May) announced that it is opening a new base in Tipperary and creating a number of new IT jobs.

The company established a presence in Ireland last October. It is now looking to expand and tap into the country’s pharma sector, and has chosen Cashel as the location for its new International Operations Centre and European headquarters.

Trading since 1998, Integrity provides project, IT service delivery, and quality and compliance services to companies in the life sciences sector. Its clients include AstraZeneca, Otsuka, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan and Baxter.

Welcoming the announcement of the company’s expansion in Ireland, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said: “Our talented workforce and the links that exist between our universities and industry are both really important for what has developed into a thriving life sciences sector here. I wish the team the very best with their plans.”

Integrity already has several jobs available for CSV consultants and PMO analysts and consultants. The company also said it will be hiring for roles in IT project management, service management and quality and compliance.

“We’re looking to recruit at all levels and engage with some of the excellent universities you have in Ireland.” Integrity CEO Chris Reid said. “We pride ourselves on having a very low staff turnover, and we hope that’s because we treat our staff well in terms of the career development and reward.

“We also encourage mobility within the organisation that enables our staff to meet new challenges and develop a breadth of capabilities.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said Integrity’s decision to establish its European headquarters in Cashel is “terrific news” and a welcome addition to the mid-west’s “robust life sciences cluster”.

“IDA Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investment for every part of Ireland and we look forward to supporting Integrity with this expansion,” Buckley added.

Leigh Mc Gowran
By Leigh Mc Gowran

Leigh Mc Gowran is a journalist with Silicon Republic since November 2021. He has previously worked as an environmental and breaking news journalist, and a local radio presenter. When he’s not writing articles and stressing about the climate emergency, he enjoys judging the latest film releases and perfecting his renowned cooking skills. He also has a love for video games, coffee and cats.

