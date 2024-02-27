IT.ie to create 30 new jobs across Dublin, Cork and Galway

Some of the new roles will be in the areas of cybersecurity, business development, helpdesk support and sales, and will be based at IT.ie’s offices in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Irish managed IT services company IT.ie is doubling its headcount with the creation of 30 new roles, according to an announcement released today (27 February).

The new roles will be created over the next three years through an expansion investment of €2.5m. A number of the roles will be in the company’s newly established service delivery team, based across IT.ie’s offices in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Additional positions will be based in the areas of field engineering, cybersecurity, business development, helpdesk support, and sales and finance. According to the IT.ie website, there are four jobs currently available at its Galway and Dublin offices in the areas of IT support, helpdesk support and sales. Two of these roles are aimed at graduates.

The Finglas-based company was founded in 2004 by Eamon Gallagher and provides IT support, cloud solutions and cybersecurity services for a range of clients, with some customers based in the UK, France, Germany, Cyprus, Canada, the US, Africa and Australia.

According to the company, its revenues have increased by an average of 42pc year-on-year since 2021, reaching €5m at the end of last year and predicted to reach €8m by the end of 2025.

IT.ie attributes this growth largely to client referrals, which the company says makes up 75pc of new business.

Speaking about the new expansion plans, Gallagher, who is also managing director, said that the company is evolving to “meet new trends, threats and innovations”.

“We want to ensure that we consistently deliver that exceptional customer experience, and we are very excited to continue to do that over the coming years as we add to our team and client base.”

This is the second batch of new IT jobs to be announced in Ireland this week, after Dublin-based IT company Qualcom announced the creation of 33 new roles across the island yesterday. Of these 33 new jobs, 25 will be based in the Republic of Ireland while eight will be based in Northern Ireland.

