Dublin’s Qualcom creates 33 jobs in Ireland after revenue surge

Of the 33 new jobs, 25 will be based in the Republic of Ireland while eight will be in Northern Ireland.

Dublin-based IT company Qualcom has announced plans today (26 January) to create 33 jobs in Ireland after seeing a 10pc annual rise in revenue last year.

Founded in 1995, Qualcom specialises in managed IT and security services for more than 500 clients across Ireland, the UK and the Channel Islands. The latest jobs announcement comes as the company unveiled a new brand identity and website.

Managing director Ken Ryan said that the company saw a 10pc year-on-year revenue increase in 2023, signifying growing demand for its IT and security services. Of the 33 new jobs, 25 will be based in the Republic of Ireland and eight will be based in Northern Ireland.

“At the core of our vision is a commitment to customer service and to ensuring that our customers’ information is always available and secure,” Ryan said.

“As we embark on a new era, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering excellent customer care and cutting-edge IT services and solutions to our clients throughout the Republic of Ireland, the UK and the Channel Islands.”

The company is investing in cybersecurity innovation and artificial intelligence technologies by partnering with leading global providers in the IT space. It also leverages the power of Microsoft technologies, including Azure Cloud Services and Microsoft 365, to help client businesses operate efficiently and securely.

In December last year, Qualcom secured a contract to provide a comprehensive range of IT managed services and professional services to Pepper Asset Servicing in a deal worth €500,000.

Councillor Mark Cooper, who is the mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said earlier this month that it is was “pleasure” to witness Qualcom’s next evolution and congratulated the company on its “exceptional” revenue growth over the past year.

“Qualcom has been a trusted IT partner to businesses throughout Northern Ireland since 2013, including the many SMEs that form the backbone of our economy. It is also a significant local employer and I wish the organisation every success as it continues to grow.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.