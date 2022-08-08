Fexco and Tekenable team up to create 75 jobs in Dublin and Kerry

Fexco and Tekenable plan to ‘fundamentally change’ the end-to-end experience of their customers in Ireland and the UK.

Irish firms Fexco and Tekenable have announced a strategic partnership to invest in new services and improve the digital experience of their customers.

The partnership will see the organisations co-invest in Microsoft Dynamics 365 products and Salesforce cloud solutions and services. The aim is to enhance the end-to-end experience for their collective customers in Ireland and the UK.

This strategic partnership will also see the creation of 75 new jobs by 2025, with 50 going to Fexco and 25 to Tekenable. These roles will be split across Dublin and Kerry, with full time, hybrid or remote options available depending on the needs of chosen applicants.

The jobs will focus on digital customer experience, predictive customer behaviour analysis and automation and operational efficiency.

Founded in 1981, Fexco delivers end-to-end managed business and advisory services to clients in financial, energy, utilities, retail, travel and public sectors. The Irish fintech said it processes around €17bn in transactions for its clients every year.

Fexco has its headquarters in Kerry, where the company employs more than 1,000 of its global 2,300-strong workforce.

Fexco MD Martin Ryan said the partnership will have both companies build on their collective strengths to deliver the “perfect blend” of operational expertise, support and resources for customers.

“This will see us and Tekenable collaborate across multiple sectors and reinforce our position as trusted advisors who deliver transformative services for our clients,” Ryan said.

Tekenable was founded in 2002 and focuses on delivering digital services through low code platforms to medium and large-scale enterprises. It has clients across Ireland, the UK and the EMEA region.

The technology and services company had a busy period in 2020, beginning the year by investing in its Dublin team before it acquired software firm Greenfinch in September.

Tekenable rounded off the year on a high note when it secured €1.6m in funding from the Goodbody EIIS Fund. Last year, has announced the opening of a UK office.

Tekenable MD Nick Connors said the partnership with Fexco will “fundamentally change” the end-to-end experience for the customers and both companies.

“We predict that we will see growth from a combination of existing and new clients over the coming three years,” Connors said.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.