Liberty IT is hiring 80 for its early-career programme

Emma Mullan, senior talent director at Liberty IT, said the company’s programme provides a ‘unique insight’ into life as a software engineer.

Liberty IT has today (13 September) announced that its graduate programme, called the TechStart Academy, is open for applications for 2024. The company’s programme will create 80 new roles for graduates and early-career professionals in Ireland.

Around this time last year, Liberty IT said it would create 70 new roles for those beginning their careers in tech. It has also recently launched a significant hiring drive in the West of Ireland to staff its new Galway hub, which opened during the summer.

Liberty IT is the tech arm of the insurance firm, Liberty Mutual Insurance. This means that the company predominantly hires for IT roles. Its Galway recruitment strategy is largely focused on software engineering roles as was its graduate programme from last year.

The coming year’s strategy is similar, although Liberty IT claims that it has tweaked the programme following feedback from previous participants. Emma Mullan, senior director of talent at Liberty IT, said the programme has been altered to include more in-person experiences.

“Leaning into feedback from our previous entry-level employees, who missed out on some in-person onboarding through the Covid pandemic years, we are maximising an in-person learning experience. We have created a dedicated floor in our Belfast office for this year’s team to learn, to connect, to have one-to-ones and to socialise.”

Mullan added that the company continues to “invest heavily” in its graduate programme to “build a great springboard for long and successful careers in the tech industry”.

The redesigned TechStart Academy mixes technical, career and business education across an 18-month period. “We are confident that the new TechStart Academy will give all graduates a unique insight into a career as a software engineer,” Mullan said.

