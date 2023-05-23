Check out the companies named Best Workplaces in Tech 2023

The listed companies were recognised based on a trust index, which measures the employees’ perceptions of their work experience within the organisation.

The latest cohort of the Best Workplaces in Tech have been announced by Great Place to Work Ireland.

In order to be considered for the Best Workplaces in Tech recognition, companies had to be certified as a Great Place to Work in Ireland first. This means their overall Trust Index scores are 65pc or higher.

“This is measured by our Trust Index survey,” Cathal Divilly, CEO of Great Place to Work, told SiliconRepublic.com.

“The answers to these questions will determine the organisation’s Trust Index score and therefore whether they are eligible to be certified as a Great Place to Work,” he said.

“There is a two-week window to survey employees and 73 statements and two open-ended questions of questions to gauge the employees’ trust level within the organisation, with categories such as diversity and inclusion, career and development, and wellbeing.”

Many of this year’s winners have had notable success and expansion in recent years. US software company ActiveCampaign announced plans to triple its headcount in Dublin in 2021 and acquired Postmark in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Irish SaaS company Cora Systems announced its intention to expand its workforce at home and abroad in 2022, with plans to create 300 jobs.

Last June, global engineering, tech and consulting provider Expleo said it was expanding its team in Ireland from 800 to 1,000 with plans to open regional hubs for staff in Galway, Limerick and Cork.

Liberty IT has been on the hunt for early-stage talent in recent months, as it looks to hire apprentice software engineers and fill student and graduate roles.

“This year’s recognised tech companies have shown that despite constant market change, building a great culture is a must have strategy because the idea of retaining and attracting the best talent is a constant focus,” said Divilly.

“Great talent deserves great cultures and a great culture is one that maintains a constant focus on continuously improving the experience for all employees.”

The full list of Best Workplaces in Tech 2023 is below in alphabetical order.

ActiveCampaign Ireland

Avvio

BH Consulting

Blackberry

Block

Cadence

CapSpire

Carelon Global Solutions Ireland

Cisco

Clio

Cloudera International

CluneTech

CoolPlanet Group

Cora Systems

Coupa Software

Datalex

Distilled

Esri Ireland

ETU

Expleo Group

Fiserv Solutions Europe

Genesys Cloud Services Ireland

Global Shares

Granite Digital

Guidewire

H&R Block GTC Ireland

Informatica

Intercom

Konversational Consulting

Liberty IT

Liferay

Logicalis

Net Affinity

Openmind Networks

Origina

Qualtrics

Riot Games

Salesforce

Scurri

ServiceNow Ireland

Sun Life

Taoglas

Teamwork

TEKenable

Toast

Unum

Version 1

Viotas

Webio

Workhuman

WP Engine

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.