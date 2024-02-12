Monaghan’s NRG Panel to create 125 new jobs in Ireland

NRG Panel currently employs 74 staff, and it serves the island of Ireland with its air-to-water heat pump and solar PV installation services.

NRG Panel, an Irish renewables group that is headquartered in Castleblayney in Co Monaghan, is hoping to create 125 new jobs over the next three to five years. The roles will be based across the island of Ireland and they will be mostly highly skilled.

Founded in 2015, NRG Panel has made its name as a solar PV and air-to-water heat pump installer, serving homes, schools and other types of clients.

The company’s jobs announcement today (12 February) coincided with the official opening of its new headquarters in Monaghan. The opening was attended by Minister for Social Protection and Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, TD, who welcomed the job creation.

“NRG Panel is a fantastic Irish success and this latest investment is a real vote of confidence in both Co Monaghan and the northeast.”

Humphreys commented that the creation of new jobs at the company is important in the context of Ireland attempting to meet its climate targets.

NRG Panel CEO, Conor Foley also alluded to Ireland’s role in mitigating the climate crisis. “NRG Panel is embarking on the next phase of our ambitious agenda, playing our part in Ireland’s decarbonisation journey.

“In addition to our new offices, we are making considerable investments in people and technology that we believe will allow us to attract the best people to join our team. By attracting the most talented people in the industry, we will be able to continue delivering amazing customer experiences while driving our expansion.” The company currently has 74 staff.

Foley added that over the next three years, the team aims to double its business. He said that NRG Panel has recently achieved a layer of SEAI accreditation which declared it a ‘one-stop shop’ for managing multiple aspects of the retrofitting process for customers, including SEAI grant applications.

To help overcome the renewables skill shortage, NRG Panel will invest in training and development programmes supported by the local Cavan Monaghan Education and Training Board.

The company’s ability to grow its team and invest in training comes courtesy of an investment by Melior Equity Partners, a fund backed by a pool of local and international blue-chip investors including The Carlyle Group, the European Investment Fund, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, Bank of Ireland and AIB.

