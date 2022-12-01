Pfizer to invest €1.2bn in Ireland, hiring hundreds in Dublin

Last year, Pfizer said it was hiring 75 people at its Grange Castle site in Dublin as it brought it on to its global Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing network.

Pharma giant Pfizer has today (1 December) announced a massive hiring spree for Ireland with a €1.2bn investment in its Grange Castle manufacturing site in Dublin.

The expansion is the company’s biggest investment in Ireland to date. There will be hundreds of jobs – 400 to 500 – added, bringing Pfizer’s total staff in Ireland to approximately 5,500.

The funding injection will also provide for a new facility built on the site premises at Grange Castle. Due for completion in 2027, the building will double the capacity for biological drug substance manufacturing at the site.

The investment will ensure that Pfizer has capacity for licensed and pipeline products in oncology, rare disease, inflammation and immunology and internal medicines.

Today’s news follows a €40m investment in the site last year when the Grange Castle facility was brought onto the company’s global Covid-19 manufacturing network. That investment created 75 new jobs.

Pfizer’s other Irish manufacturing sites are in Newbridge, Co Kildare and Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. They manufacture medicines and vaccines for conditions such as arthritis, inflammation, cancer, haemophilia, pain and stroke.

Its total investment to date in Ireland now stands in excess of $9bn.

Commenting on the news, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “a considerable vote of confidence in the talent of our workforce, and our economy.”

“Pfizer has played an instrumental role during the pandemic. It is pleasing to see just how much scientific progress has been made over the last number of years, and I have no doubt that Ireland will continue to be at the forefront of scientific innovation.”

Mike McDermott, chief global supply officer and executive VP at Pfizer said that the Grange Castle site “played a critical role” in the company’s global Covid-19 vaccine network, “and this investment for non-Covid licensed and pipeline products, will help to further expand the site’s broad and robust capabilities.”

