Food-tech start-up to plate up 16 jobs with Belfast expansion

Plate-Up plans to use its new Belfast operations centre to bring the future technical development of its app in-house. All jobs are hybrid.

London-based tech start-up Plate-Up is to expand into Belfast, setting up a new operations centre in the region.

The move will create 16 new hybrid-working jobs for people across Northern Ireland. Plate-Up’s app aims to take the hassle out of food shopping and meal planning. It partners with well-known chefs, nutritionists and restaurants to bring food-related content to its customers.

Users can access some 500 recipes, which can be tailored to their own dietary preferences. They can also use the app to have the ingredients for these recipes delivered to their house along with other household items from their preferred supermarket.

The company was founded in 2018 by Jack Martin and Conor Boyle.

Martin has a background in analytics, product and software rollouts and is focused on the company’s growth. Boyle heads up the business’ legal department, investor relations and content acquisition.

With its new operations centre, Plate-Up will bring the future technical development of its app in-house. The centre’s tech division will also be complemented by marketing, operations and finance staff.

Boyle, who is originally from Bangor in Co Down, said he was personally delighted to be expanding the company into Northern Ireland.

“I am originally from Northern Ireland and know first hand the quality of talent available here.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered the company support towards the creation of the 16 jobs.

“With Invest NI’s support, this is now a reality and we can begin to increase our capabilities, expand our operations and achieve our goals to grow on a global basis,” Boyle added.

Alan Wilson, head of international investment at Invest NI, said that it was great that the region’s reputation for its strong tech sector was attracting new companies like Plate-Up to invest.

“This investment will place the company in a prime location to focus initially on growth within the UK, before expanding into new export markets in the US and Australia.”

Wilson said the hybrid roles would attract people from all across Northern Ireland.

