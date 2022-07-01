PM Group continues global expansion with 300 new jobs in Ireland

The Irish-headquartered company said it expanded across all its markets last year and is eyeing further growth.

Construction project management company PM Group continues to expand its operations with 500 new jobs planned this year around the world.

PM Group said 300 of these positions will be based in Ireland, where the company is headquartered. Recruitment for the new positions is already underway.

On the company’s website, it is advertising for roles in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Carlow. The roles span a range of disciplines including engineering, construction, commissioning, data analytics, finance and IT.

The latest recruitment drive will add to company’s global workforce of 3,500 employees in Europe, North America and Asia, more than 1,200 of whom hold shares in the company. It follows an expansion announced last September, when PM Group shared plans to create 400 jobs globally.

“PM Group provides prospective employees with the opportunity to work on leading-edge projects for many of the world’s best-known companies, while having the opportunity to become an owner of the company,” said PM Group CEO Dave Murphy.

“The success of our business is all down to our people and we look forward to adding more talented people to our team.”

PM Group specialises in managing the design, construction and commissioning of high-tech facilities in the pharma, food, data centre, medtech, advanced manufacturing and energy sectors.

Last year, the company undertook major projects for Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Meta, MSD, Pfizer and Sanofi. PM Group said it managed to expand across all its markets last year, with its Irish operations being “substantially ahead of budget” in revenue and earnings.

“The first quarter of 2022 has seen the strong momentum we had at the end of 2021 sustained,” Murphy said. “Notwithstanding economic and geopolitical issues, our multinational clients continue to invest major projects across key markets.”

Murphy said the company saw client investment increase by 54pc last year, while the group expanded its presence in the US and Europe with the opening of offices in Philadelphia and Frankfurt.

PM Group said this year will see its staff around the world return to offices as the company rolls out its hybrid working model. The project management company said the development of lean project delivery tools will support employees to work flexibly.

