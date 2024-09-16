Proofpoint to create 250 Cork jobs at new international hub

The new roles will be created over the next two years and will include engineering, research and development, customer support, finance and marketing positions.

Cybersecurity giant Proofpoint has opened an international hub in Cork and plans to create hundreds of jobs for the county as a result.

The company plans to create more than 250 jobs in the next two years along with continued investment in the region. These new roles will include engineering, research and development, customer support, finance and marketing positions.

Proofpoint’s Careers page has various Cork jobs listed including software engineer, senior backend engineer, financial accountant and multiple support engineer roles.

The US-headquartered company has more than 4,500 staff globally, including more than 100 employees already in Cork. Proofpoint provides various cybersecurity services to protect companies and their data from cyberattacks.

Proofpoint has more than 500,000 customers around the world, including 87 of the Fortune 100 companies. The company said its new hub in Cork will initially house key functions for the business.

“Our expansion into Ireland is critical to our international growth, solidifying our ability to protect European organisations and our commitment to delivering innovative technology that addresses our customers’ needs,” said Proofpoint CFO Rémi Thomas. “We invest more than 20pc of our revenue back into research and development – among the highest rates in the industry – to stay ahead of attackers’ evolving tactics.”

Proofpoint has had a busy few years and was acquired by private equity giant Thoma Bravo for $12.3bn in 2021. By that point, Proofpoint had already acquired more than 20 companies including Boston-based cybersecurity firm ObserveIT for $225m in 2019.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, called the expansion a “testament to Ireland’s attractive business environment” and that it represents the country’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the cybersecurity sector.

“The creation of over 250 jobs in the coming years is a significant boost for the region and highlights our ongoing efforts to support enterprise development and employment opportunities across the country,” Burke said. “We look forward to seeing Proofpoint thrive and contribute to Ireland’s dynamic tech ecosystem.”

The cybersecurity giant was recently recognised across multiple categories at Comparably’s 2024 Quarterly Best Places to Work Awards, including Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture, Best Engineering Teams, Best Sales Teams and Best HR Teams.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.