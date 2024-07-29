ResultsCX Ireland announces the creation of 200 new jobs by 2025

The company is looking to fill multilingual positions in Spanish, German, and French over the next few months.

ResultsCX Ireland, a customer experience management company (CXM), has today (29 July) announced the creation of 200 new jobs. This follows the recent doubling of its workforce to 300 people. The company aims to bring the number of Ireland-based employees up to 500 people by early next year.

The US multinational has its Irish headquarters in Co Cork and supports banking, financial services and insurance, technology, telecoms, digital media and utility companies across EMEA, APAC and North America.

Following the acquisition of Zevas Communications, a Cork-based CXM company, in August of 2023, ResultsCX created 150 new sales roles in Ireland’s fintech sector.

The company also recently acquired UK complaint management, remediation and fraud resolution firm Huntswood, in order to expand its global operations and further position itself as a valuable CXM partner for Irish businesses.

The company has not revealed the departments in which the new jobs will be based however, it has been stated that there will be a focus on multilingualism, with positions in Spanish, German and French to be opened up.

Rajesh Subramaniam, the CEO and managing director of ResultsCX, commented on the importance of the EMEA region to the company’s success, citing jobs creation across Ireland and the UK as a sign of the company’s commitment to driving growth for multinationals in Europe.

Ireland’s EU commissioner-designate Michael McGrath, TD, congratulated the team on a successful year of operations in Ireland, “marked by substantial growth and more job opportunities in the pipeline”.

He said it is exciting to see a company such as “ResultsCX recognise Ireland’s potential, not only for its highly qualified workforce but also for the abundant growth opportunities available. The company is already making a very important economic contribution to this region, in turn helping strengthen our local communities.”

“Approaching our first anniversary in Ireland, we are impressed by the skill and dedication of the local workforce. We extend our gratitude to the Irish government and people for their warm welcome,” said ResultsCX’s MD for the UK and Europe, Siddharth Parashar.

