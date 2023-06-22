Ryanair to create 100 new tech jobs in Ireland as it grows operations

Europe’s largest airline is growing rapidly to meet a target of carrying more than 300m passengers by 2034.

Despite tech job losses elsewhere, Ryanair is investing heavily in digital innovation and growing its operations with more than 100 new technical roles including software engineers and data scientists.

In an announcement this morning (22 June), the budget airline company led by Michael O’Leary said it is looking to fill more than 100 highly skilled and technical roles in Ireland.

Ryanair has not specified a timeline for hiring but there are already 11 vacancies advertised for the Ryanair Labs Dublin division on the company’s Careers page.

The new jobs to be created include roles in software engineering, business intelligence and data science, security, infrastructure and operations, programme and project managers, scrum masters and business analysts, and quality assurance engineers.

Ryanair said the new hires will help it “deliver cutting edge projects, emerging technologies and drive digital transformation” as it continues to grow its operations and meet a target of carrying more than 300m passengers by 2034.

John Hurley, chief technology officer at Ryanair, said that despite a challenging time for tech companies in Ireland over the past year, the airline “remains in a strong growth position”.

“We are delighted to offer Ireland’s tech talent the opportunity to work on cutting edge projects … that will support our growth targets,” he said. “There really is no better time to join Ryanair Labs as we continue to drive the industry through our digital innovation.”

Europe’s largest airline company by passenger numbers, Ryanair has been on a hiring spree over the past year. Just two months ago, it announced plans to build a new €40m hangar and aircraft maintenance facility at Dublin airport, creating 200 jobs.

The company also announced 150 tech roles last November to join its Ryanair Labs in Swords, Co Dublin. This came just months after the creation of 200 high-skill jobs in Shannon, with a €10m investment in a new heavy maintenance facility.

