Ryanair to create more than 150 tech roles in Ireland

Ryanair is hiring for tech jobs in Ireland following another hiring announcement earlier this year for ‘high-skill’ jobs at its Shannon site.

Budget airline Ryanair is hiring tech workers in Ireland, with roles to include jobs in software development, security, infrastructure and operations, project planning and delivery and QA engineering.

The company is holding an open evening for prospective employees at Ryanair Labs in Swords, Co Dublin next Thursday (1 December) from 5 pm until 7.30 pm.

The informal event will be an opportunity for those interested in working at Ryanair to see for themselves what the company is doing in terms of its digital strategy. The digital strategy encompasses Ryanair’s website and app, among other projects.

The new hires will be tasked with helping Ryanair deliver cutting edge projects in emerging technologies. The airline hopes to grow to carry 225m passengers by 2026.

Ryanair’s chief technology officer, John Hurley, said that “Ryanair may be best known for its low fares and unbeatable route network, but Ryanair Labs are at the heart of what we do as a business.”

“Ryanair is a proud Irish employer supporting over 26,000 jobs annually and we are delighted to launch this major recruitment drive to fill over 150 exciting tech jobs in Ireland,” said Hurley, adding that he looked forward to meeting some of Ireland’s top tech talent at the open evening.

The open event is free, but those interested can register their interest on Ryanair’s Eventbrite page.

Earlier this year, Ryanair announced the creation of 200 “high-skill” jobs in Shannon, with a €10m investment in a new facility in the region.

It opened its first heavy maintenance facility in Ireland at Shannon Airport. The company said it was hiring for roles including engineers, mechanics and support workers.

More information on the current jobs available at Ryanair is available on its website.

