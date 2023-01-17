Belfast SaaS company SciLeads to double its workforce by 2024

SciLeads has been remote since it started out in 2016. Every two years, staff receive a grant to put towards their home office needs.

SciLeads, a software company that provides data-driven sales tools to scientific organisations, has said it plans to expand its team.

The Belfast-headquartered company is on the lookout for software, data, product and sales staff. In total, SciLeads wants to create up to 50 new jobs over the coming months.

The company was founded in 2016 by Daniel McRitchie, Laura Haldane and James Campbell.

In the past few years it has grown rapidly. In early 2021, it employed 20 staff, but it increased its headcount over the past few months and now employs 50 people. It has expanded its exec team with the appointment of a senior product manager, head of people and culture, and head of new business,

In order to fulfil its upcoming expansion strategy, SciLeads wants to double its team to 100 by 2024. The company plans to launch new products and further its growth in the Asian market.

As it stands, the majority of SciLead’s customer base is outside of the UK.

Some of the staff at SciLeads are based outside of Ireland and the UK, with a few based in Canada. The company has always had a flexible working model.

“Finding talent in today’s market is definitely a challenge, particularly on the technical side,” said Haldane, who is VP of sales and marketing as well as co-founder.

“However, our remote first working has helped us to overcome this by hiring anywhere in the world, as well as being flexible with our current staff.

“When we started out, we knew we wanted to create a company with a truly flexible culture and work life balance,” Haldane said, adding that the team recently accommodated a staff member who moved to Australia and now works remotely for them.

“We have been working remotely since 2016, encouraging staff to get outside, walk the dog, go to the gym and see the sunshine. As we scale, we are adamant about maintaining this,” Haldane concluded.

The company gives every employee £750 every two years to put towards their home office.

SciLeads CEO Daniel McRitchie said, “We are at an exciting point in our journey where we are the industry leaders in our space but still have massive potential to grow further.”

He added that the company is “open to all options” in assisting it with its growth plans, “including taking on investment from the right partner”.

SciLeads placed 14th in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, which ranks the fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period. The previous year, the business was the top ranked Northern Ireland company on the list placing 11th.

More information on working at SciLeads can be found on its website.

