SD Worx to create 40 Wicklow jobs over the next two years

SD Worx Ireland said the expansion is due to an increased demand for its services and that the new roles will help innovate its automated payroll offering.

Payroll tech company SD Worx Ireland plans to create 40 new jobs in the next two years, as part of a €2.9m investment in its workforce.

The company – formerly called Intelligo – expects its team to reach 115 staff by the end of 2025 with this investment. SD Worx claims the expansion was prompted by growing demand for its services.

SD Worx will be hiring for roles in software development, marketing, payroll processing and project implementation. The company’s current Irish vacancies on its careers page include payroll executive, in-house legal counsel and senior software engineer.

The new hires will be based in the SD Worx Ireland headquarters in Bray, Co. Wicklow. The company said these new roles will help it to innovate its MegaPay offering, which aims to addresses challenges faced by payroll teams.

SD Worx said its payroll tech offering uses automation and machine learning to help companies deal with external issues such as payroll legislation, taxes and privacy laws. The software can also store employee information and integrate with other company departments, providing benefits such as a new insights into HR issues such as gender pay gaps.

“Payroll and HR departments play a vital role in employee satisfaction and wellbeing,” said SD Worx Ireland country lead Eimear Byrne. “As businesses and the Government put increasing emphasis on employee welfare, we are witnessing a growing demand for our services.

“Our existing and new team members will be vital in helping us to grow our business, while also helping other businesses to foster a culture that truly cares for the wellbeing and success of their employees.”

SD Worx has been operating in Ireland for more than 10 years and acquired Intelligo in 2022. The company’s Irish branch won the Best Place to Work award at the Workplace Excellence Awards 2023 and the Best Employer Award at The Rewards 2021.

The global SD Worx company has more than 7,000 staff worldwide. Last year, the company was forced to shut down its IT systems for the UK and Ireland following a cyberattack.

