ServiceNow to create 400 Dublin jobs to fuel expansion

The company is opening a new office in Dublin and plans to hire for roles at all levels, with a focus on early career opportunities.

Software company ServiceNow plans to add 400 new jobs to its Dublin office over the next three years, as it looks to grow its business.

The company said these new roles will primarily be across its digital sales, engineering, research and development teams.

ServiceNow said it will be hiring for roles at all levels, with a focus on early career opportunities. The company has jobs posted for its Dublin office already, which include cybersecurity compliance analysts, senior tech support engineers, support specialists and sales associates.

The new jobs are part of ServiceNow’s plans to expand further in the EMEA region. ServiceNow chair and CEO Bill McDermott says business leaders in the EMEA region are “putting their trust in strategic partners to achieve their digital business goals”.

“ServiceNow is orchestrating the entire technology value chain with our intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation,” McDermott said. “We see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take it to the next level by capitalising on the strength of generative AI through the Now Platform. This is why ServiceNow stands out, globally and in Dublin.”

California-headquartered ServiceNow has been expanding its presence in Ireland over the past few years, from its base in the Silicon Docks area of Dublin. In 2021, the company announced 300 new jobs for this base to help its EMEA expansion plans.

Last year, ServiceNow agreed to a 12-year lease for a new office in Dublin’s Dawson Street. The new space is expected to open early next year and will house multiple teams including global cloud services, technical support, internationalisation and digital sales.

“The addition of 400 new jobs in Ireland at one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the world is a win for the country,” said IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan. “It cements Dublin’s position as a leading technology hub.

“ServiceNow’s investment in Ireland sends the message to other global businesses that Ireland is a great base as it has the skills they need to expand.”

