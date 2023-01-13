Siemens Healthineers to create 100 new jobs with Swords expansion

The majority – 65 out of 100 – of the positions will be high-level engineering roles in areas such as data science, AI and machine learning.

Siemens Healthineers, the healthcare division of German conglomerate Siemens, is expanding its Irish operations significantly in a move that will create 100 new jobs.

Siemens Healthineers has had a presence in Swords, Co Dublin since 1966. The company’s Swords manufacturing site supplies medical diagnostic equipment to hospitals and labs.

Thanks to its expansion plan, the Swords site is set to get a new addition in the form of a centre of excellence for immunoassay instrument research and development.

The new centre aims to unlock breakthroughs in lab instruments used to detect infectious diseases, cancer and blood disorders.

The company’s existing manufacturing and engineering site will receive a multi-million-euro investment as part of the expansion plan.

Siemens Healthineers is planning to hire 100 new staff over the next few years to support its expansion.

At least 65 of these jobs will be high-level engineering roles, with opportunities for engineers specialising in AI, machine learning, software engineering, systems engineering and data science.

This hiring drive will more than double the site’s existing engineering team. Siemens Healthineers plans for the Swords site to function as an innovation and knowledge hub for its immunoassay technology.

The company is working with IDA Ireland and the Irish government to achieve its expansion strategy.

“The investment at Swords will build on our existing expertise in healthcare manufacturing, adding a critical research and development focus,” said Dr Dennis Gilbert, head of R&D for Siemens Healthineers Diagnostics.

“Partnering with IDA has enabled us to move forward in ways that would not have otherwise been feasible and will allow us to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare, helping hospitals and laboratories across the globe to diagnose disease more effectively and efficiently.”

Fred O’Brien, VP of manufacturing and MD of Swords for Siemens Healthineers said of the move: “It highlights the calibre of the existing team and with this investment we will create a hub of skilled and experienced engineers and researchers, broadening the scope of careers in the local area.”

More information on careers at Siemens Healthineers is available on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.