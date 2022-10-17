Irish cybersecurity firm Smarttech247 to create 30 new jobs in Belfast

Smarttech247 is hiring tech, sales, marketing and graduate roles as part of its first ever investment in Northern Ireland.

Not even two years have passed since Irish cybersecurity company Smarttech247 announced hiring plans for Cork. Now, the business is investing in Northern Ireland, with plans to create 30 new jobs at a new Belfast-based hub.

The investment marks the Cork-headquartered company’s first in Northern Ireland. It is establishing a sales, development and marketing hub in Belfast. Smarttech247 already has offices across the US and Europe.

It provides cybersecurity expertise to a network of clients across these locations.

“The team at our new Belfast hub will lead on this work, developing cutting-edge skillsets to grow our digital technologies and R&D capabilities,” said Smarttech247 CEO Raluca Saceanu.

As well as tech roles, there will be sales, marketing and graduate jobs also. Staff can expect to work on new cyber products which the company has planned for its new markets.

“We’ve seen the success that other cybersecurity companies are having in Northern Ireland thanks to the talent and connections on offer, and we want to be a part of that. Invest NI’s insight into this, along with its support, is helping us to continue our global growth as we help businesses to defend themselves against cybercrime, reduce risk, comply with regulation and transform their operations,” Saceanu added, praising Invest NI.

She added that the organisation also connected the company with the Centre for Secure Information Technologies at Queen’s University Belfast, opening up new collaboration opportunities. “We’re excited to see where opportunities such as this one, and our new team, will take us,” Saceanu said.

Four jobs are already in place at the company’s office in Titanic Suites, Belfast – and the total investment will contribute £925,000 of additional annual salaries to the local economy once all positions are filled.

Alan Wilson, head of international investment, Invest Northern Ireland, said that Invest NI’s team has been working with Smarttech247 since 2020 to “showcase how Northern Ireland can be part of its ambitious global growth story.”

To see jobs available at Smarttech247, visit its website.

